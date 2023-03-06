Protecting children from sexual predators

Khethukuthula Xulu

The debate on whether enough was being done by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education to protect pupils from sexual predators came to light when former school counsellor and rapist, Darren Goddard, was sentenced.

Goddard was handed down one life sentence, plus an additional total of 22 years’ imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg high court last week.

His court case went on for seven years. In March last year, Goddard was convicted of six out of 15 charges relating to the rape and sexual assault of nine young boys he was counselling while employed at a Pietermaritzburg school between 2012 and 2016.

ALSO READ | Goddard case: ‘Justice took a long time’

The Education Department welcomed his sentencing adding that it will not allow its pupils to be abused.

Is department doing enough to protect pupils?

However, this incident has raised many questions on whether the department was doing enough to protect pupils, teachers and school staff from sexual predators.

Parents’ Association of KZN chairperson, Vee Gani, said he couldn’t blame the department for Goddard’s actions; however, “I know of many other cases where teachers accused of abuse are moved from one school to another, and sadly the abuse doesn’t stop. Why does it take so long?

Why are they taking so long to remove abusers from our system? We should not accept this in society and even more in our schools.

Gani said when parents send their children to school they believe that they will be protected and cared for.

All the adults and staff at the school play a critical role in the school to protect the children. The act of abuse is criminal.

By abusing the children they are also abusing the trust of the parents.

ALSO READ | Convicted rapist Goddard goes to jail

Pupil support remained a worry

Mental health expert in the KZN children’s sector, Siyabonga Nzimande, said pupil support remained a worry as abuse was still being reported in schools.

Comprehensive sexual education policies and guidelines need to be implemented urgently by all schools to help raise awareness of sexual assault and prevention of sexual abuse that may be faced by our children in schools.

The Department of Education has provided guidance in it policies including the protocol on sexual harassment in schools, whether these policies are implemented remains a responsibility of our governing bodies to ensure safety for our children.

Nzimande said parents should advocate for the better school environment highlighted in these guidelines and promote safer schools.

Parents should also take responsibility to ensure that perpetrators don’t get away with such behaviour as it has a long-term effect on the mental health of children. Screening of staff members working with children remains a priority and should be considered on a yearly basis.

The KZN Education Department said it always acted against alleged abusers if they are reported, and it did all it possibly could in the Goddard case to see that he was brought to book.

“As soon as we heard of the case we went to the school with the former MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana.

There was a meeting that involved the SGB and the management and the perpetrator was suspended.

Unfortunately, you can not foretell that someone would do such a thing more especially if they are counsellors, everyone including adults relax when they consult with such people and you trust them with all your sensitive secrets,” said department spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi.

ALSO READ | ‘At least Goddard can’t ruin any more families’

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it had repeatedly called on the department to ensure teachers and staff are vetted against the sexual offences register and that call had repeatedly fallen on deaf ears.

“While we welcome the sentence and that this perpetrator is removed from society for the duration, the MEC must ensure that the department does its part to heed our call in the interest of our children,” said DA KZN spokesperson on education, Dr Imran Keeka.