Protest action outside Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg

By Zama Myeza

Security guards at Greys Hospital had closed off all roads leading into the hospital on Thursday morning.

The protesters claimed that their security company has not been meeting their salary allocation demands.

“We don’t even know when our official payday is. We do not receive our bonuses on time, some of us don’t even receive them at all,” said one of the security guards at the hospital.

The protesters were preventing hospital staff members who were working the previous night from leaving the hospital and staff members who were supposed to be working in the morning were not allowed to enter.

“We are really worried about our patients because the staff that was working all night has not rested.

“We are just standing out here with no way of getting in. What worries us the most is that the hospital is saying that since we are not working, we will not get paid for this day which is wrong because we did show up to work,” said one of the nurses.

Mazwi Ngubane, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) regional secretary, said that they had submitted two memorandums’ previously, but were ignored.

“Our workers have no uniform, they don’t get paid on time, they are not allowed leave, and some get dismissed from work without the proper procedures being followed. We just want our members to be treated properly in their place of work,” said Ngubane.

The hospital board, the security company and Nehawu are set to have a meeting during the course of the day. Work at the hospital has resumed as normal as they are still waiting for the meeting.