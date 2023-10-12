Protest at Imbali high school

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Pupils from Sukuma Secondary School in Imbali Unit 1 have blockaded FJ Sithole Road with burning tyres and old furniture.

The pupils say their electricity has been disconnected after the Department of Education allegedly failed to pay Eskom. The pupils, who are borders, have also been without food since they returned to school on Monday.

“We are hungry and we can not study without electricity. There are matric pupils here who are writing their exams in the next 17 days. How are they going to study?,” asked the pupils.

Public order policing were at the scene.. They fired rubber bullets and teargas at protesting pupils.

The situation was tense at the school, as the pupils were also throwing stones and bottles at the police.

This is developing story.

The department is yet to comment.