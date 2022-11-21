News

Protest near Giant’s Castle Resort

This follows reports of a protest on the road leading to the resort.

Giant's Castle Photo: File Pic.

Ezemvelo has urged guests booked at Giant’s Castle to delay their trip until further notice, later today.

According to a statement released by Ezemvelo, they were informed that some community members outside the Giant’s Castle Resort, Mahlutshini area, had blocked the road to the resort.

The community is demanding job opportunities.

“The police have been informed and will be on scene shortly with Ezemvelo to engage the community,” read the statement.

