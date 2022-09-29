Protest outside Education Department offices by ECD employees

Lethiwe Makhanya

The Vulindlela early childhood development centres (ECD) employees in Pietermaritzburg said they are tired of hard work and no pay.

The employees said they do not get paid on time and sometimes they don’t get paid at all.

On Wednesday, employees of these centres marched to the Department of Education offices, where they submitted a list of their demands.

It includes immediate payment to all the centres that have not received subsidies since May, consistency in funding, a review of stipends, and the average minimum wage of R23,19 per hour.

Problems since moving to Education Department

These employees said, since they were moved from the Department of Social Development in April to the Department of Education, they have been experiencing problems with their payments.

Jane Gumbi from Gezubuso Creche told The Witness that they are tired of working without knowing when they will get paid or if they are going to get paid at all.

She said what makes them angrier is that there is no communication and no one wants to be held accountable when they enquire about their payments.

We are starving. Some centres have not been paid since they moved to the Department of Education. We do not have a proper pay date — they pay us anytime and sometimes not at all.

Sometimes we even have to take our own groceries from home so that we can cook for the children at our creches. This is very painful.

Zandile Ndlovu said this is negatively affecting their lives because they cannot even plan properly.

It is really disheartening and demotivating because we come to work but we have nothing to show for it, we can’t pay our bills and our accounts are now in arrears.

We never had these problems when we were under Social Development — they communicated with us and we were paid on time.

The centres said they will give the department seven days to respond to their demands before taking the matter further.

The memorandum was accepted by Lumka Ngcobo, from the Education Department, who said that she understands the concerns raised by the employees. She also said that this problem is not only affecting them, but the whole province.

We will pass on the memorandum to our superiors, who should be able to better assist you. Please bear in mind that we are also still learning about how ECD centres work, as they have just recently joined us.

Ngcobo said they were all to blame for delays when it comes to payments because some centres make mistakes when filling their claims, which leads to their claims being declined.