Protest: Two UKZN students arrested

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Two students from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Pietermaritzburg campus have been arrested in connection with a protest that took place on Monday during which university property was damaged.

According to Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, the students — both 20 years old — were arrested on Thursday afternoon.

They are facing charges of malicious damage to property and public violence. They will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

University students are protesting against the new direct payment system, called Tenet Technology, which has been adopted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

The new system started at the end of June and students said there have been problems from the beginning.

In the new system, Nsfas appointed suppliers to manage the payments and universities are no longer involved in the payment process or the appointment of suppliers.

This week, the William O’Brien (WOB) examination hall was set alight. No suspects have yet been arrested.

Cases of malicious damage to property, public violence and arson have since been opened at Alexandra Police Station, said Gwala.