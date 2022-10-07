Protesters block Edendale Road, demanding reconnection of services

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Frustrations boiled over as protestors took to the streets of Pietermaritzburg to protest being without water for two months.

On Thursday, the aggrieved residents blocked the main Edendale Road with rubble, stones, burning tyres, huge wooden timbers and broken bottles, demanding that the authorities address their service delivery issues.

They also claim that people from the area were not hired to be part of the P7-(M70) Edendale Road construction project.

“We are facing a lot of issues here and nothing is being done to address them. We feel neglected as a community. Even our ward councillor is turning a blind eye to our concerns,” said an irate resident, who didn’t want to be named.

He added that there are a lot of unemployed, educated and experienced young people in the community who were not given the opportunity to be part of the road construction project.

When they were hiring people to assist in the reconstruction of P7- (M70) Edendale Road they didn’t take anyone from this area.

Speaking about the water crisis, he said residents have been forced to ask for water from those households whose water supply comes from underground.

All we are asking for is to be provided with a water tanker that has clean water. There was a time when a water tanker came to supply us with water and people fell ill after drinking that water.

He said that when they raised the issue with their ward councillor. He gave them excuses and didn’t help them resolve the issue.

Another community member, Bheki Mazeka, said as a community, they were angry and felt neglected by the authorities.

We will continue to protest until our concerns are addressed. We have had enough of this suffering. Water is a basic need. We never used to have this problem before.

Councillor says residents are exaggerating

However, Msunduzi Municipality Ward 4 councillor Mlungisi Zondi said residents were exaggerating about not having water for two months.

Last week, I went to visit one of the families in the area whose house burnt down [and] there was water.

Since [workers are striking at] Msunduzi Municipality, on Wednesday we used our own car to try and find plumbers to assist us in ensuring that the community gets water, as they didn’t have for a few days.

Zondi also said people working on the road project did come from the area.

Not Msunduzi’s jurisdiction

Msunduzi Municipality deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize, who was not aware of the protest, said if water is not getting pumped due to load shedding that is Eskom and Umgeni Water’s jurisdiction, as the municipality doesn’t have a dam and receives water from Umgeni.

We get water from our own two command reservoirs located at KwaHhaza and Mafakatini area. If they don’t receive water from Umgeni due to load shedding, then there will be no water supply to the people.

He added that there were plans to build a reservoir in the Umgeni area, with the aim of increasing bulk water supply.