Protesting KZN healthcare workers shutdown several health facilities

Boom Street, Greys and Northdale hospitals are still inaccessible as the healthcare workers’ strike gets into the second day.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has vowed to bring the health services to its knees over a wage dispute.

Nehawu secretary in the Harry Gwala District, Mazwi Ngubane, said that even though the strike action was protected, he was concerned about patients in critical condition as the employer had undermined their attempt to arrange for skeletal staff.

Ngubane said the employees have been patient with the employer for too long, and that it was arrogance in the department that led to the current situation.“We have been patient with the employer. We made sure that all public healthcare facilities are part of this strike. We are within our rights and the employer has been treating us with disdain. In 2021 the employer implemented cash gratuity instead of giving us salary increases.

“Last year we received 3% instead of the 7% we demanded – all this without consultation with the unions. All this shows how disrespectful and undermining the employer can be,” said Ngubane.

He said they have challenged the interdicts preventing them from embarking on the strike.

Our strike is legal as we have challenged the department’s interdict. Our worry is that the employer had refused to talk about skeletal staff when we engaged them on March 3. We needed this to ensure that we have people in place for critical patients, but we ended up leaving without talking about the matter.

Greys Hospital chief executive, Dr Ben Bilenge, referred The Witness to the department’s spokesperson, Agiza Hlongwane for comment.

Hlongwane could not be reached for comment, and he did not reply to a written message requesting comment.