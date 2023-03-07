Protesting Nehawu members give couple blessings to wed

Nosipho Gumede

A video of protesting National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members singing and embracing a couple who was supposed to get married at Home Affairs in Cape Town has gone viral on social media.

According to tweets, the couple arrived at Home Affairs, ready to tie the knot on Monday morning, unaware of the country-wide Nehawu strike.

In the video, protesting Nehawu members are seen singing traditional Zulu wedding songs and dancing around the couple, giving them their blessings, since they could not get married.

Tweeps took to Twitter to share this wholesome event, praising the spirit of love and ubuntu.

The Nehawu strike

The Nehawu strike started on Monday and has been planned owing to the failed wage negotiations for 2022/2023 which resulted in a certificate of non-resolution being issued in November last year.

Nehawu said its demands were: a 10% wage increase, a R2 500 housing allowance, a bursary scheme for children of public servants and pay progression to be introduced beyond the last notch.

They said that the government is currently offering public servants an insulting 0,5% salary increment for the upcoming financial year, using a tactic to mislead public service workers and the public that they are offering 4,7%, whereas they have taken the gratuity money that workers have been receiving to the baseline, translating into a wage freeze.