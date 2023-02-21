Protests at UKZN and DUT over registration, accommodation disputes

Londiwe Xulu

Classes were disrupted at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and the Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Monday over registration and accommodation disputes.

Classes for the first-year students were supposed to start on Monday, but some students said they were told by members of the student representative council (SRC) at UKZN that classes will not continue.

The reason for this, they were told, was that they couldn’t be in class while other students were still struggling with registration and accommodation issues.

ALSO READ | ‘I will remain active in politics’ says former KZN Education MEC

SRC president at UKZN, Wandile Majozi, said students left their classes to join other in their demonstration on Monday. He denied that any students were removed from classes.

Majozi said over 2000 students had no financial support and there were hundreds who were without accommodation.

He said they have been pleading with the university to sort out these issues, but felt like the students were being ignored.

UKZN’s executive director of corporate relations, Normah Zondo, said the university has not received any formal memorandum of demands from the students and was unable to comment on what could have prompted the protest.

However, Majozi said the university was lying and was aware of the students’ grievances.

[The university] says it has no money, but it has money to hire private security. The university is always lying about what’s actually happening. Students are displaced; they have been sleeping outside, some [are staying in] the halls on campuses and [management] knows about these issues.

On Friday, there were reports of disruptions at the Pietermaritzburg campus, where a building was allegedly stoned. There were also reports from sources that petrol bombs were used by students.

Pictures that The Witness has seen showed broken windows and a vehicle on fire.

ALSO READ | Northdale college breaking barriers for deaf students

Zondo confirmed that a building and a vehicle were stoned and a tip loader belonging to a private contractor was also set on fire.

We wish to state that such criminal actions are unacceptable and have no place on our campuses. While the UKZN is willing to engage with all stakeholders, including student leadership, to resolve any challenges, it will not tolerate criminal acts such as destruction of property, intimidation of staff and students, and violence.

She said those found guilty of organising or carrying out the disruptions will face internal disciplinary processes and the cases will also be handed over to law enforcement agencies for investigation and prosecution.

Zondo added the university will continue to work with the police to ensure that staff, students, and property are protected.

The SRC president, however, denied that students stoned the building or burnt anything.

A student, who asked not to be named, said they were attacked by the police, who fired teargas and rubber bullets at the residences. Several students were injured, according to this student.

ALSO READ | UKZN warns students of scams

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, sergeant Sifiso Gwala said there was no confirmed usage of petrol bombs or of any injuries.

The students were dispersed from the scene. No arrests were made. Alexandra Road police are investigating a case of public violence and malicious damage to property.

Zondo said they urged anyone with information about the Friday incident to come forward and work with them and the authorities to ensure that justice is served.

Meanwhile, DUT confirmed there was also protest action outside its Durban campuses on Monday morning. However, the protest was not sanctioned by the student representative council (SRC).

DUT’s senior director of corporate affairs, Alan Khan said:

The protest action was planned by members of a political student organisation. We have since received reports of intimidation of many students, including those who were dropped off by their parents and guardians, who were prevented from entering our campuses. This had affected the start of the academic programme.

Khan said management only engages with the SRC on student issues, as the SRC was the statutory, legitimate and recognised voice of all registered DUT students.

We have a multi-role stakeholder forum that meets every Thursday, to assess the registration proceedings. This is a forum and platform where issues and concerns are tabled, and collective solutions are taken. These meetings with the SRC commenced last year, in preparation for the 2023 registration period. A special meeting with the SRC and management is taking place this afternoon and a joint statement will be shared with all students and staff via the official university e-mail platforms and published on our website.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg students plagued by criminals

DUT SRC president, Sanele Khumalo, said while the SRC was not involved in the protest action, it did step in and stop students from entering the campuses after concerns were raised that while classes started on Monday, many students were still without accommodation.

The issue we were trying to address was starting the semester while fellow students had no place to say. We wanted to ensure that all students were accommodated before lectures start.

Khumalo said by the end of Monday, most students were allocated accommodation and learning will continue without any protests or disruptions for the rest of the week.