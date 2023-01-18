Proud IEB high achievers reveal the stories behind their academic success

Witness Reporter

Proud matriculants from the Pietermaritzburg schools, who made it in the Independent Examination Board’s (IEB) outstanding and commendable achievement list, said even though they had a tough three years, they feel they did well.

The matriculants that spoke to The Witness said that after having to deal with Covid-19, the July unrest and other social ills, they were happy their schools did their best to ensure their academics were not interfered with.

Tanner Bailey, a dux student from Hilton College, said the last three years have been a shock to everyone but they had to separate their academic lives from what was happening to stay focused.

Hilton College protected academics and kept it to high standards. I know some people struggled being at home and not having physical teachers but we did our best. My matric year was my best year in high school. I pushed myself to my limits with my academic endeavours and I’m happy it paid off thanks to my teachers as well.

He said he will be studying business science at the University of Cape Town (UCT) but has applied to other universities in the United States of America, including Harvard and Princeton University, and was waiting for responses.

Bailey’s schoolmate, who was also on the IEB list, Tristan Paton, shared the same sentiments as Bailey, adding that he was proud of himself and was in disbelief at his results.

My matric year was extremely busy. I had high standards and worked towards achieving them. I will be studying business science at UCT.

Two of Epworth High School’s top achievers were surprised to know that they made it into the IEB 2022 top achievers list.

Rebecca Cook and Daniela Vonkeman, both scored nine A’s.

Speaking to The Witness, Rebecca Cook said it felt great to know that her hard work had paid off.

I worked hard from the beginning of the year but, most importantly, I kept a balance so I was still able to have time for friends and family.

She said she was going to Stellenbosch to study electrical engineering.

Daniela Vonkeman said finding out that she was an IEB top achiever was a bit overwhelming.

It was a tough year but it was good for me, a bit challenging but a good challenge and I give all credit to God.

Her mother, Astrid Vonkeman said she was still a bit surprised.

I know she worked very hard and she set her goals very high.

She has always been an overachiever in everything. We often tell her to relax and enjoy life a bit more but she just enjoys working hard.

Vonkeman will be studying chemical engineering this year at Stellenbosch university.