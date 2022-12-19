Province responds to mass drowning tragedy

Khethukuthula Xulu

An expert lifeguard has cautioned that a lot could go wrong when the tide changes from low to high tide and visa versa, following a freak accident that claimed the lives of three swimmers in Durban.

The details of the incidents are still sketchy at this point; however, it is believed that a freak wave overwhelmed a number of swimmers at Durban’s North beach on Saturday.

Three tragically drowned while 17 were injured and rushed to hospital. Among the three dead was a teenager.

According to the eThekwini Municipality, it took a team of 35 lifeguards to execute a mass rescue effort and another team of paramedics to attend to the more than 100 people who were involved in the incident.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, three people lost their lives, with others transported to hospital,” said the municipality’s spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics attended to 17 patients before transporting them to hospital.

“[There were multiple injuries], including adults and minors, who were swept by the current against the pier,” he said.

The scene was attended by KZN VIP, KZN EMS, municipal lifeguards, Metro police, and other emergency services.

There has also been an urgent appeal from National Sea Rescue Institute to recreational water users to have safety top of mind in and around the water, following multiple incidents around the coastline and on inland waterways.

Lifeguard tips

Lifeguard, swimming coach and founder of Siyasindisa Academy Charles Khumalo said if beachgoers don’t understand the tides and are not good swimmers they may find themselves in trouble, which could lead to death.

Khumalo further advised swimmers to swim parallel to shore in order to escape rip current and call or wave your arms for help.

If you can’t escape, float or tread water. Avoid swimming in rip currents. Test the water first by throwing something in the water. If it doesn’t come back and is lost at sea, then don’t swim there. You can also spot a rip current if you see a body of water moving inside the sea, then avoid swimming in that area. Ideally, avoid swimming where there are lifeguards patrolling.

KZN Premier

KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube sent condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We are devastated by this sad loss of life. We have asked for an urgent report from our disaster teams and eThekwini Municipality.”

The premier has called for a full investigation into this terrible tragedy. This will include fact-finding on all safety measures taken to avoid incidents like this one.

She also called on all authorities and operators manning the beaches to ensure adequate and preventative safety measures are in place to avoid any further loss of life.