PSA set to strike over ‘ridiculous’ offer

Witness Reporter

Members of the Public Servants Association (PSA) are gearing up for industrial action after government’s failure to conclude an agreement on Public Service salaries.

This after protracted negotiations.

The union’s members mandated the rejection of a “ridiculous and problematic offer”, where workers would potentially lose some R1 000 of their monthly income, leaving the PSA no choice but to embark on industrial action, they said in a statement on Monday.

ALSO READ | No national shutdown yet in KZN

“The PSA could not agree to a salary decrease for workers in view of uncertainty regarding the continuation of the cash gratuity beyond March 31, 2023. Even the offered three percent salary adjustment did not meet the expectation of the union’s members, owing to steep price increases for basic necessities …

“The situation was worsened by government’s failure to afford workers a real salary increase for three successive years, resulting in stagnant salaries.”

The PSA thus filed the notice to strike on Monday, October 24, after exhausting all options possible to resolve the wage negotiation impasse and hitting a brick wall owing to government’s arrogance and disregard of workers’ plight throughout the negotiations. Effectively, the PSA’s members will have the right to strike seven days after filing the notice

The union said the strike could not be avoided as, despite all attempts by the PSA and other unions to demonstrate a willingness to negotiate, the employer failed to co-operate.

The PSA’s members, after considering the events, voted in favour of strike action as they realised that all other options were exhausted.