PSA strike over wage negotiation deadlock

The Public Servants Association (PSA) strike which started on Monday has not affected Pietermaritzburg.

PSA on Monday embarked on a national strike over wages.

The plan, according to the union’s spokesperson Reuben Maleka, was to bring sector services to a standstill.

However, in Pietermaritzburg, there were no disruptions at the Home Affairs Department and no disruptive incidents were reported.

PSA represents the majority of employees at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita).

They were offered a pay increase of 4,5%, but they have demanded 7,5%.

Maleka said the strike followed a deadlock in salary negotiations, and they had issued Sita with a notice to strike with a national shutdown from Monday.

The PSA members at Sita commenced with lunchtime picketing on October 9, and intend to intensify the strike actions in view of the employer’s reluctance to respond to their demands. The employer continues to show no interest in resolving the impasse. Employees have been mobilised and are preparing to participate in a total shutdown. Services at departments such as home affairs, employment and labour, and Sassa will be affected by the shutdown.

He said the union was concerned about Sita’s attitude towards collective bargaining and the progress with respect to concluding salary negotiations for the 2022/23 financial year.

“The PSA alerts minister Mondli Gungubele that employees are angry and will embark on a total shutdown until their demands are met.”

“The PSA is conscious of the implications of the total shutdown, which could adversely affect network connectivity, operations in most government sectors, as well as service delivery.

“We urge the minister to intervene and instruct the Sita board of directors to improve the salary offer to 7,5%.

“We remain resolute that the strike action will continue until Sita presents an acceptable offer,” said Maleka.