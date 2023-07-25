Public protector investigates Msunduzi’s multiple billing system

By Chris Ndaliso

The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (MARRC) has sought the Public Protector’s intervention in the new multiple billing system which they claim was implemented without due processes being followed.

The association claims that the billing system was irregular and unlawful.

ALSO READ | Residents seek help on city billing

Spokesperson Anthony Waldhausen said in addition to the submission to the Public Protector, they were also targeting to raise R250 000 over the next three months in order to address the electricity billing issues, including the multiple billing cycles and all existing billing problems.

“We have started with a poster campaign to raise awareness of legal action, then we will launch a raffle [this month], where residents can contribute towards raising the funds. We will be using different marketing strategies like cartoons, video reels, etc.”

In a letter to the Public Protector, Marrc maintained that the implementation of the new multiple billing system “without due process is irregular and unlawful”.

ALSO READ | DA march to city hall to oppose new billing system

The Public Protector provincial spokesperson Advocate Mlandeli Nkosi confirmed receipt of a complaint from MARRC and that a team was investigating Msunduzi’s multiple billing system.

He said this was a combined investigation into the multiple billing complaints that were received.

*This is a developing story.