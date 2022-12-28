Public urged not to circulate ‘pornographic’ video of a mentally disturbed woman

Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has condemned the circulation of an indecent video depicting a mentally disturbed woman.

The 20-second video, which depicts a group of young women shouting demanding that the woman exposes her private parts on the street of Ezakheni township in KwaZulu-Natal, has been widely shared on various social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

A group of people is heard shouting and clapping to encourage the woman to expose her private parts in public.

The department said the pornographic video has attracted many people on social media, while others demand that it be shared privately with them.

MEC Khoza pleaded with the community of Ezakheni and elsewhere to desist from circulating the video.

“We are really taken aback by this abhorrent conduct. The circulation of a video of this nature is bound to affect the life of the family where the victim comes from. The victim is currently in hospital following the abuse she suffered on Sunday,” said MEC Khoza.

She said those involved in the abuse of a mentally ill woman should face the crime of indecent exposure.

Khoza said it was more disturbing that adults were behind the circulation of the video.

She made a clarion call to communities to stop the circulation of the video, as this would ensure that not many people are exposed to it.

“Anyone who has seen the video must delete it immediately or risk facing prosecution. As the community, we must understand that sexual harassment is unwanted behaviour, which has been outlawed,” she said.

She said the act of the group of people towards a mentally ill woman to denigrate and ridicule her was a punishable offence.

She said a video that has sexual harassment in its nature, which traverses a wide range of behaviours, from suggestive comments, gestures, explicit jokes, innuendo and belittling, to sexual assault, indecent exposure and rape is a violation of rights of the person involved.

“This horrifying video should remind us as a nation that we have a responsibility to protect vulnerable people. Equally, we have a responsibility to teach each other about what needs to be done in life,” said Khoza.

She further commended some community members who have been in the forefront, discouraging the behaviour of those sharing the video.

She said police should open a case and ensure that anyone involved in this despicable incident faced the law.

She further warned that sharing pornographic material was prohibited by law and anyone found guilty of such could face jail time.

MEC Khoza has also called upon members of the community to help the Department and SAPS to identify those involved in the video, including the family of the victim so that they can be offered psycho-social support.