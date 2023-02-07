Public urged to donate blood as SANBS battles heightened demand

Witness Reporter

The state of the nation’s blood stocks is significantly low and the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has desperately called on South Africans to give blood to help meet the heightened demand.

Thandi Mosupye, SANBS’ spokesperson, said they are experiencing a high demand for blood from hospitals across the country.

The nation’s blood stocks are strained, necessitating our appeal for increased donations in aid of those who may need transfusions during this period.

Mosupye said blood stocks have lingered below three days over a prolonged period.

To avoid reaching critically low levels, she said SANBS needs South Africans – active donors, lapsed donors and potential donors – to bolster the national blood stocks.

SANBS runs blood drives across the country throughout the week.

We commend the donors who remain steadfast in their commitment to saving lives. Right now, we need all the help we can get – from current and potential donors.

“Blood group O and B individuals can make the biggest, immediate difference to the situation we face right now. Moreover, we ask South Africans to become regular donors. By donating blood, we can easily maintain safe stock levels throughout the year,” said Mosupye.

Everyone who is ready and willing to roll up their sleeves can find out more about where they can donate blood by visiting www.sanbs.org.za, by calling 0800 11 90 31, or by visiting @theSANBS on all major social media platforms. To be eligible to donate blood, you have to be between 16 and 75 year old and weight more than 50kg.