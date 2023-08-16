Public urged to make their input on the Draft Marriage Bill

By Witness Reporter

ZAMA MYEZA

South Africa is changing its marriage laws to accommodate all types of intimate relationships. The Commission for Gender Equality has urged communities in KwaZulu-Natal to put their input in the Draft Marriage Bill.

The Draft Marriage Bill seeks to rationalise legislation dealing with marriages and ensure that all persons, regardless of race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, religious or cultural beliefs, are treated equally and with dignity. To this end, public comments are critical as they will shape the development of the new legal framework.

ALSO READ | Notable decline in marriages

One of the many changes that the bill is set to change is that of child/underage marriages in the country and also the inequalities surrounding it.

The current law in South Africa allows minors of 15 years and older to enter into marriage. According to Stats SA, more then 200 children were married off in 2021. Of those 207 children, 188 of them were young girls and 19 were young boys.

The current act allows young girls to be married at the age of 15 with parental or guardian consent, whereas boys are only allowed to get married at the age of 18. The gender inequalities have drawn attention as the bill has favoured the male child more than the female child in this instance.

According to Gugu Xaba, CEO of Save the Children SA, many young girls are married off in order to prevent teenage pregnancy. Teenage pregnancy is on the rise in South Africa and many African parents marry off their children in order to save themselves from the “embarrassment” of having an illegitimate pregnancy in the family.

In order for us to put an end to this practice, society needs to know about the bill. The problem we have most of the time is that people claim that they did not know that they were breaking the law by marrying off their children.

She also mentioned the fact that the Department of Home Affairs should not allow children that are below the age of 18 to be married.

The new marriage bill will also seek to empower those who were affected by the previous marriage bill. It will do this by ending all inequalities surrounding marriages in the country. It has also been noted that the requirement of education about the bill to everyone and also reminding people of their human rights is still mandatory in the country.

ALSO READ | Human rights activists condemn child marriages saying it should be illegal

The Department of Home Affairs has also invited members of the public and interested parties to submit their written comments on the Draft Marriage Bill of 2022. The closing date for written comments is on or before August 31, 2023.