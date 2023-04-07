Public urged to take stray animals to the pound

By Nompilo Kunene

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has reminded the public that it is a legal requirement to take stray animals to the municipal pound, as failure to do so may result in charges of theft.

The NSPCA recently investigated a case in Pretoria where a couple was posting on social media, encouraging the public to give them stray animals or unwanted dogs.

The NSPCA said it later discovered that this couple owns a security company and the dogs were likely to be used for security purposes.

“By simply giving animals to unknown people, animals are at risk of abuse. These already vulnerable and defenceless animals may end up in hoarding situations, abusive households and at security companies and this is often not in the best interests of the animal.

“Moreover, it decreases the chances of the owner being reunited with their lost pet because their pet was not taken to the designated pound.”

The NSPCA said taking animals to the municipal pound ensures that they receive the necessary care and attention they need, and the relevant efforts will be made to reunite them with their owners.

“The public is reminded to remain vigilant, especially on social media, and follow the law when it comes to stray animals.”