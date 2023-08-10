Public warned of criminals posing as cops in KwaMashu, Durban

By Nompilo Kunene

Police in KwaMashu, Durban, are pleading with community members to be aware of criminals who are impersonating police officers.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said there have been a number of cases reported where a similar modus operandi was used by what is believed to be a syndicate which operates in malls and shopping centres.

“A person would drop a stack of what looks like money next to an unsuspecting victim and that person would be polite in convincing the victim to move with him to a ‘safer’ spot where he would offer to share the money with the victim.”

“All of a sudden a group of men will emerge, posing as police officers who are investigating a case of robbery. The victim would then be forced into the fake police officer’s vehicle and the victim would be taken to unknown areas where the suspects rob the victims of their belongings,” said Netshiunda.

In a recent case, Netshiunda said a 48-year-old woman was at a mall in KwaMashu when the suspects used the same trick and drove away with her.

He said the robbers transferred a huge amount of money from her bank account and she was later abandoned in Chatsworth.

“Members of the community are urged to be cautious when they are in the malls and are warned against picking up any money so that they do not fall prey to this criminal syndicate,” said Colonel Netshiunda.