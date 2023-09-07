Pupil traumatised after an alleged altercation with teacher

By Zama Myeza

A Grade 10 pupil from a school in the Northdale area is traumatised after allegedly being harassed, intimidated, threatened and assaulted by a school teacher following an exchange of words between them.

The boy’s father told The Witness that on Monday morning towards the end of the first exam session, while his son and his friends were waiting to be dismissed from the exam hall, they became rowdy and without realising it, they disturbed the exam session.

The teacher invigilating that session walked up to the group of boys with the intention of telling them not to make a noise.

There was a back-and-forth exchange of words between the teacher and the pupils.

The teacher then insulted the mothers of the group of boys. In an attempt to defend his mother, the father said that his son became rowdy.

The teacher then allegedly grabbed him and threw him on the ground.

The teacher then choked the pupil and dragged him outside the exam hall.

Outside the hall, the teacher threatened to beat up the pupil who, at that time, was very apologetic for his behaviour as he was scared of being hurt by the teacher, said the father.

He added that video footage of the incident captured what had happened.

I am not condoning my son’s behavior but I understand why he behaved the way he did. He was just defending his mother’s image but he did not deserve to be treated the way he was treated.

He added his son is asthmatic and suffered two asthma attacks after the incident.

We do not blame the school for what happened between my son and the teacher. Our blame lies solely on the teacher. I believe that he might not be fit to be a teacher.

He added that his son has not been able to go to school for over two days as he is very traumatised by the incident.

The school governing body chairperson said that the incident is still under investigation.

We are currently following protocol and investigating the incident. The school is also investigating the incident internally. The pupil was not present at school yesterday. Everyone else was dismissed early because of the water crisis in our area. We are very apologetic to the pupil and the parents of the pupil for what transpired in our school.

The father of the young boy opened a case of common assault, harassment and intimidation against the teacher, at the Mountain Rise Police Station. Warrant Officer Panchael Singh said that a case was opened by the parents of the pupil.

He added that “this is a very delicate matter as it involves a juvenile and is being investigated to ensure the safety of both parties involved”.

A source at the school said that the teacher has not been at school since the alleged incident.

The Department of Education spokesperson could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.