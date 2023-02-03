Pupils injured in head-on collision on Willowfontain Road, Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

A taxi transporting 15 pupils to school was involved in a head-on collision on Friday morning, leaving several children injured.

It is alleged the driver lost control of the taxi and crashed into another taxi on Willowfontain Road near Imbali Unit 18.

Roland Robertson from Midlands EMS said the pupils were transported to nearby clinics and hospitals with minor and moderate injuries.

A resident said the accident happened around 7 am.

He said the taxi was transporting pupils to various schools around Imbali and was grateful that there were no serious injuries or deaths.