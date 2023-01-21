Pupil’s mother’s love helped him make it to the top

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

His mother’s love and support stirred St John Paul II Secondary School’s, previously known as Langsyde, top achiever to do wonders.

Cipriano Siyanda Chemane from Elandskop in Pietermaritzburg, obtained seven distinctions and is in position number two in uMgungundlovu district’s top five.

Speaking to The Witness, Chemane said he is “super proud” of his achievements.

I have worked hard and believe have obtained what I deserved.

Chemane added that he was expecting all seven distinctions, but never [to be] in the top five of the uMgungundlovu district.

I achieved beyond what I could have dreamed. My mother was my biggest motivation. Teachers at school also gave me daily advice, motivation and support. They guided me from the start till the end of this wonderful journey of high school. I can’t thank the Lord enough for making me what I am. I live to inspire.

He added that he maintained his work ethic throughout the year.

At the sight of failure, I did not get discouraged. It was a long year. I persisted till the end because I knew my end goal was seven distinctions. Every effort I made, and the time I spent on my books was aimed at achieving that goal. I prayed, and my dream manifested into reality.

Message to 2023 matriculants

Encouraging 2023 matriculants he said they need to know what they want.

“Stay focused and believe in yourself. Rather try and fail, than to fail to try. Give it your all, every day.”

School principal, Sicebi Thabethe, said 120 pupils wrote examinations and 117 passed.