Pupils rushed to hospital after alleged food poisoning

Londiwe Xulu

At least 40 primary school pupils were rushed to hospital displaying symptoms of food poisoning after eating lollipops they bought during their market day event in Verulum, KwaZulu-Natal.

The pupils were aged between five and 13.

Spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa, Prem Balram, said the pupils complained of severe abdominal pains, difficulty breathing and nausea after eating the lollipops that were purchased from other pupils during their market day event.

Muzi Mahlambi, the spokesperson for the Department of Education, said it was disturbing to learn of pupils being sick at school after eating sweets, as it wasn’t the first time.

Earlier this year, pupils from another school at Maphumulo in northern KwaZulu-Natal also fell ill after eating lollipops from the same company.

He added that the sweets will be tested.