Pupils urged to focus as exams approach

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Buckle down and learn. Don’t focus on anything else. That’s the advice to matrics as they face the beginning of their final exams on October 31.

With the prospect of load shedding during exams still a concern for teacher unions, the KZN provincial government is, however, pleased with the state of readiness for the 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examinations thus far.

This is regardless of a number of other issues raised by education stakeholders, including the impact of water shortages and other issues.

This week, the provincial executive council received a report on the state of readiness for the matric class of 2022.

It said it was satisfied with the amount of work done and preparation of pupils, which “augurs well for an outstanding performance by the KwaZulu-Natal province”.

“Government is confident of the smooth start to the 2022 Matric exams and wishes all pupils and teachers, especially matriculants, the best of luck as they prepare to commence their examinations.

“The provincial executive council is optimistic that the class of 2022 will fly the flag of our province high. The Exco requests all learners across the province to take examinations seriously and to prepare accordingly. Exco appeals to parents and relatives to provide support during this demanding season to learners,” said the council.

The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) is pleased with the department

The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) in KwaZulu-Natal shared the same sentiment, adding that they are pleased about the amount of work done by the provincial department.

Speaking to Weekend Witness, Naptosa provincial chief executive Thirona Moodley said schools finished their curriculum last week.

She said schools that experienced delays finished their curriculum yesterday and will be on study leave from next week.

Matrics will start writing their NSC examination on October 31.

“We have engaged our members [teachers] and what we do know is that teachers have already finished and the learners will be ready for the exams from the side of teaching and learning. We seriously urged parents to ensure that our pupils now only focus on studying, nothing else.

“With regards to the administration by the department, we are aware that they have done everything in their power to ensure that administration is flawless,” she said.

Moodley said should there be any hiccups along the way, they will report to the department to make sure that it gets sorted with speed.

However, Moodley said their main concern is load shedding.

She explianed that matric pupils will be writing Information Technology and Computer Applications Technology, and there is a vital need to have computers on during the whole exam.

She said they do know that the department might have a plan B in case there are issues on that, however, it’s essential that disruptions be avoided.

“Another issue related to load shedding is the impact it had on the preparations of learners. Learners would be forced to study using candles, some would have to cancel cross-nighting or study groups, which affects their preparations. Pupils don’t need that, especially now during this period, as their stress level is very high,” she said.