Pushback against Cele’s anti-police agenda claims

Police minister Bheki Cele should appreciate the role of the media and academics in various spheres of society, a politics expert said on Tuesday.

Former UKZN expert in criminology and forensic studies, Professor Witness Maluleke was reacting to Cele’s accusations that academics and the media were pushing an anti-police agenda.

Maluleke said Cele’s accusations were unfounded and that instead, the minister should embrace the existence of the two stakeholders as they form a crucial part in holding society and leaders to account.

During a media briefing to give police progress in cracking down on organised crime around the country, Cele accused the media and academics of pushing an anti-police agenda, and that these people should decide whether they are with the criminals or with the police.

Unfortunately the SAPS has been politicised. They [politicians] don't see the value of the involvement of academia in the administration and oversight of the police. The same applies to the media which he sees as an element that is there to paint a negative picture of the police.

“Academics have a responsibility to analyse the system and provide input where improvement is needed, and the media has a responsibility to inform the public not only about the negatives but about the positives.

“The minister has got it all wrong by bashing the two entities, I feel he has just scored an own goal” said Maluleke.

During the briefing, Cele said he was very aware of people ridiculing the work of the police.

Cele said it was concerning that as the successes were noted, on the eve of the press briefing there were media reports and commentary by some academics that sought to discredit the positive work of the Crime Intelligence Unit.

Either you are with the police or you are with the criminals. We are watching and you will be regarded as one of them [criminals].

“During this press conference, we also wish to expand on an emerging criminal block that is attempting to push an anti-police agenda. The criminal block is part of this resistance against the police and policing work, especially that of crime intelligence.

“Whatever the motive may be, the SAPS remains unshaken and focused. We know that elements against change are using some individuals, in society, academia, media, and within the police service to push back on the policing work. We are not moved and we remain focused,” said Cele.

He added that the intelligence community was gaining back its might and its bite.