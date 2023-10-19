Python skin found in residential area

By Akheel Sewsunker

A python skin was found in the Epworth area, leaving residents excited about where the snake came from.

According to Pierre Queripel, who retrieved the snake skin, it was discovered by a resident walking her dog.

“The lady who discovered her dog jumped about a meter in the air when she found the skin. We heard of the discovery on one of the local groups and went out to retrieve it,” said Queripel.

ALSO READ | Massive crocodile captured outside police station in Mandeni

Queripel added that the snake skin was measured to be longer than 4 meters.

We measured the snake to be approximately 4.7 meters long. According to local expert, Dingo Dinkelman, the snake is probably around 4.2 meters long as the skin stretches during the shedding process,” he said. READ MORE Massive crocodile captured outside police station in Mandeni

He added there is enough fauna to sustain such a large predator in the area. Queripel said residents were not frightened that there could be a rock python roaming about.

“I suspect the snake came from the nearby Blackborough Spruit conservancy. The stream has its source at Ukulinga Research Farm, 3kms away, which borders on the Bisley Nature Reserve, so it’s possible that the snake originated from there,” he said.

ALSO READ | Bizarre encounter: Two snake species found on the same property at the same time

“I’m glad there is enough wildlife in the area to sustain such a large predator, but I suspect the Epworth school girls will be a bit more wary now when walking under trees!” said Queripel.