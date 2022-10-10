Pythons caught in mating mood

Nosipho Gumede

Snake rescuer Nick Evans captured a beautiful sight of three Southern African pythons in a bush, North of Durban.

According to Evans, this is typical mating behaviour, which, in this case, is the very end of the python mating season since most of it occurs in the winter months.

“Males will congregate around a female (the larger of the three) during mating season,” said Evans.

Evans added that although they were disturbed by his presence, they will link up very quickly because the male pythons can smell the female from far away.

Spotted Rock Snake

Spotted Rock Snake in Winston Park. Photo: Nick Evans.

Meanwhile, Evans also caught a beautiful little Spotted Rock Snake stuck in a sliding door, in Winston Park.

According to Evans, these snakes are non-venomous, docile constrictors who usually get themselves into the tightest spaces.

“They can move in narrow crevices in cliffs, hunting lizards, nestling birds and rodents.

Evans added that they are relatively common in parts of the upper highway area of Durban.