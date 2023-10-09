Questions still linger over Majola’s home

By Chris Ndaliso

While an internal municipal probe has cleared Msunduzi speaker Eunice Majola’s occupancy of a council housing unit in Hayfields, lingering questions and concerns persist among opposition party members.

Several opposition parties in the Msunduzi council are still seeking clarity.

They are questioning whether Majola went through the same procedures as ordinary citizens when applying for her residence in Cleland Road.

The ACDP’s Rienus Niemand questioned how Majola, being the council speaker, managed to get into the unit while there is a list of people whose applications are yet to be processed for such units.

He said the ACDP was not satisfied with the report from the internal legal services clearing Majola.

“The issue here is that there is no evidence that the speaker followed the processes like everyone else. We are told that she applied for that accommodation but I know one thing for sure, there were people who had been waiting in the queue for their applications to be processed.

It is also puzzling that this investigation has been dragging on for six months and only [now] I hear she has been cleared of any wrongdoing,” said Niemand.

The DA also disputed the finding with caucus leader Ross Strachan, pointing out that Majola could not be cleared without a report tabled in exco and council.

In August, Strachan wrote to KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) calling for an investigation into allegations of impropriety.

“This municipal property has been occupied by the speaker of the council councillor Nomagugu Eunice Majola, in conflict with the following legislation and regulation: determination of upper limits of the salaries, allowances, and benefits of the different members of the municipal council; and schedule 1 of conduct for councillors.

We also believe that any officials that have assisted in this unlawful process must be investigated and charged

Cogta MEC Bongi Moloi-Sithole acknowledged receipt of Strachan’s letter of complaint and responded that the department was investigating further. Strachan said he has not received an update from the department on the status of its investigation.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba said that Majola’s application was legitimate and that she had complied with all rental policies, including timely payments. “There’s no need for further speculation. She has never deviated from her contractual obligations.

“Even our legal opinion has shown that she broke no law, policy, or regulation. Councillor Strachan’s request for an investigation was granted. It is unfortunate that some see this as a political scoring point,” said Mapholoba.

We will be meeting with Cogta and thereafter, we will update the council accordingly on the progress of the matter at the next meeting

Despite the clearance, Majola said she was dismayed over the controversy surrounding her residence.

“I’ve ensured everything was above board before moving in.

“It’s perplexing why my occupation has become a political talking point, especially when I spent five months renovating a previously vandalised property,” she said.