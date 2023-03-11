Quiet quitter be warned

Nompilo Kunene

Are you quiet quitting?

If so, experts have warned that you should reconsider your quiet quitting ways, or face losing your job due to the rapid rise in new technologies.

The concept of quiet quitting, or acting your wage, is an old phenomenon where disengaged workers do the bare minimum required for their jobs and do not put in more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary.

According to a recent poll from recruitment company Robert Walters, almost half of workers under the age of 30 have stated that they only intend to do the “bare minimum” of their job description if their pay or progression remains unchanged.

Samantha-Jane Gravett, director for Robert Walters Africa, said this behaviour isn’t something entirely new.

“There have always been less motivated individuals in the workplace. However, the real concern here is that unlike those few workers who tend to consciously be less productive at work, quiet quitting is often a subconscious act borne out of frustrations toward the workplace,” said Gravett.

It is easy for managers to pull their employees up on lack of productivity, but unless they get to the bottom of the ‘why’, then quiet quitting could well become a silent movement that will have a damaging effect on businesses’ productivity and profitability.

According to Gallup.com, a global analytics firm, since Covid-19, up to 50% of employees have allegedly become silent quitters as they hunt for alternate employment opportunities or a better work-life balance.

Commenting on The Witness’ Facebook page about quiet quitting, Thando Ngwenya said: “…This means my colleagues and I have been quiet quitting for the past three years.

“Why go the extra mile when the employer does not value you and there’s no raise?”

Heather Graves said: “Quiet quitting seems to be when someone is there for the pay cheque at the end of the month only.”

Leadership expert

Advaita Naidoo, a leadership expert and Africa’s managing director at the Jack Hammer Global, which is an executive search firm, warned quiet quitters to reconsider their ways or face losing their jobs.

Naidoo said 2023 is rapidly shaping up to become a year of challenges locally and globally, with some international trends replicating themselves in South Africa.

Naidoo said the approach of doing the bare minimum is going to be a losing strategy in the face of the combination of complexities businesses will have to address in coming months.

“The signs are clear that employees now need to take action to ensure that they remain visible and valuable in their companies.” She said

SA companies will, like their global counterparts, have to contend with the challenges posed by the global economic outlook, as well as the opportunities brought by the rapid rise in new technologies, in particular the rise of AI and the potential of chatbots such as ChatGPT to take over functions previously reserved for humans.

In SA, Naidoo said companies also have to consider the challenges of ongoing load shedding for at least the next two years, which will without a doubt impact on companies’ bottom lines.

All of these and other factors combined can feel quite ominous for people concerned about job security, which is why now is the time to look towards career cushioning.

She said that career cushioning essentially means putting in place measures to ensure you are as well positioned as possible to weather incoming uncertainties so that you will remain relevant within your company, and alternatively, to have a safety net or a Plan B in the wings.

The message for this year is that you must bring your all to your work, because cruise control is no longer going to cut it.

“You are competing against others in the workforce, you are competing against local and global economic realities, you have to contend with infrastructure challenges courtesy of Eskom, and you now also have to consider whether your livelihood is at risk from AI,” she warned.