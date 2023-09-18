R103 will be closed for demolition of Lynnfield bridge deck

By Akheel Sewsunker

The R103 will be closed from Wednesday for the demolition of the Lynnfield Bridge deck.

A statement released by Sanral said the R103 will be closed on September 20, 21, 22 and 23 between 8pm and 5am to facilitate the demolition of the bridge deck.

According to Sanral’s Eastern Region Project Manager, Jason Lowe, motorists will not be able to pass beneath the bridge.

ALSO READ | Truck ablaze on N3 Durban bound closes road

Intermittent full closures will take place at Lynnfield Park interchange with both the R103 Westbound and Eastbound traffic being unable to cross under the Lynnfield Bridge during the said times,” he said.

“The closures are due to the demolition of half of the Lynnfield Bridge on the N3 towards Durban, as part of the N3 construction process. The traffic accommodation team, with the assistance of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), will manage and monitor the diversion of traffic during both sessions,” said Lowe.

ALSO READ | Tow truck driver killed in tragic N3 accident laid to rest

The full road closures on the R103 will be as follows:

September 20

8pm to 8.30pm – Close R103 and proceed to break the bridge structure

8pm to 12am – Continue breaking the concrete structure

8pm to 8.30pm – Close R103 and proceed to break the bridge structure 8pm to 12am – Continue breaking the concrete structure September 21

12pm to 4:30am – Complete breaking

4:30am to 5:00am – Clean and reopen R103 allowing for traffic to flow

12pm to 4:30am – Complete breaking 4:30am to 5:00am – Clean and reopen R103 allowing for traffic to flow September 21 8pm to 8:30pm – Close R103 and proceed to break the bridge structure

8:30pm to 12am – Continue breaking the concrete structure

8:30pm to 12am – Continue breaking the concrete structure September 22

12am to 4:30am – Complete breaking

4:30am to 5am – Clean and reopen R103 allowing for traffic to flow

12am to 4:30am – Complete breaking 4:30am to 5am – Clean and reopen R103 allowing for traffic to flow September 22

8pm to 8:30pm – Close R103 and proceed to break the bridge structure

8.30pm to midnight – Continue breaking the concrete structure

8pm to 8:30pm – Close R103 and proceed to break the bridge structure 8.30pm to midnight – Continue breaking the concrete structure September 23

12am to 4:30am – Complete breaking

4:30am to 5am – Clean and reopen R103 allowing for traffic to flow

Motorists are advised by Sanral to use alternate routes for example instead of using the N3 North Bound, use the Umlaas Road interchange off- ramp to access Lion Park and Camperdown and instead of using the N3 South Bound, use the Ashburton interchange to access Lynnfield Park and the Ibhubesi industrial park.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Safety on the N3

Lowe apologised for the delay to motorists.

“Sanral wishes to apologise to the motoring public for any inconvenience caused during the road closure. This is an unavoidable consequence of the road improvements. Attempts have been made to minimise disturbances as far as possible and closures have been restricted to hours when traffic is at its lowest level,” said Lowe.

Sanral has urged motorists to be patient during this time and plan their routes ahead of time and to obey the signage and speed limits.