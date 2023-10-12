R118 million up for grabs in national Powerball

By Witness Reporter

An unprecedented amount of R118 million is up for grabs in the national lottery after 18 consecutive rolls without a winner.

In a press release, Ithuba, said this amount is unprecedented.

“Ithuba, the powerhouse behind the National Lottery, is thrilled to announce an earth-shattering PowerBall jackpot that has now skyrocketed to an astonishing R118 million!

“This astronomical prize remains unclaimed after a jaw-dropping 18 consecutive rolls on those heart-pounding Tuesday and Friday nights,” said the statement.

Charmaine Mabuza, the CEO of Ithuba, was ecstatic at how much money was on the line.

“This is a moment of sheer astonishment! We are over the moon to present South African players with the extraordinary opportunity to seize a life-altering sum. Our dedication to delivering heart-pounding thrills while contributing to our nation’s greater good knows no bounds,” she said.

The statement adds that the numbers are not chosen by human hands, but by a random number generator machine.

“The winning numbers, selected by the impartial random number generator, are transformed into an enthralling TV Draw Show. Mzansi waits with bated breath, as the TV Draw Show is broadcast live, creating an unforgettable moment of nationwide unity after 9 pm,” said the statement.

They added that the results are checked thoroughly before publication.

“Winner results, including the numbers of winners and their life-changing share amounts, undergo rigorous calculations and verifications after the completion of the TV Draw show. These results are then meticulously published, unveiling the destinies of the fortunate few and the incredible wealth about to transform their lives,’ said the statement.