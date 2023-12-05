R151 million worth of cocaine disguised in meat boxes seized at Durban Harbour

By Nompilo Kunene

Police uncovered cocaine worth over R150 million at the Durban Harbour on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said police members were following up on intelligence and monitored a container that was on a vessel from Brazil.

A multidisciplinary team inspected the container at a cold storage facility and found 433 blocks of cocaine disguised in meat boxes.

“No arrests have been made and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) has taken over the investigation,” said Mathe.

ALSO READ | Drugs worth R80 million seized in Durban

She said this is the third massive drug bust in two months at this harbour.

In October, the same team seized cocaine worth R150 million.

Meanwhile, Mathe said the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola met with the Police Chief of the Brazilian Federal Police, Andrei Passos Rodrigues on the sidelines of the Interpol Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Vienna this past week.

She said General Masemola discussed the influx of drugs into SA from their ports.

“A decision was made to enhance the level of cooperation which has already seen great successes in the sharing of information on drugs and other criminal activities as well as countering international crime syndicates,” said Mathe.