R171 million rands worth of cocaine seized at Durban harbour

Witness Reporter

Police seized cocaine worth R171 million during a drug bust at the Port of Durban on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said a total of 380 kgs of cocaine was recovered off a vessel that was coming into the country from South America by a multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS Organised Crime Investigations (OCI) Unit.

“The team immediately used the information and conducted surveillance where they identified the vessel. Together with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), customs officials and K9 dogs, the teams identified the container this morning, with twelve bags of cocaine worth a street value of R171 million,” said Mathe.

ALSO READ | Friends get hefty sentences for raping a woman and slitting her throat

The acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service(SAPS), Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, said the drug bust demonstrated that police were intensifying their efforts in disrupting and dismantling organised drug trafficking syndicates.

“Well done to all teams involved including our transnational drug trafficking investigations unit. This should send a stern warning to all drug traffickers utilising our harbours that South Africa continues to intensify its efforts to dismantle and disrupt the global drug trafficking trade”, said Mosikili.

Mathe said no arrests were made and investigations were continuing to establish the source and destination of the drugs.