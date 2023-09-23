R19,7 million fraud, corruption case

By Chanel George

Six people involved in a R19,7 million fraud and corruption case in relation to inflating invoices for medical equipment were on Friday granted bail by the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that Pragasen (Pettie) Naidoo and his wife Sharon Fiona Naidoo were each granted bail of R30 000.

Debi George (Naidoo’s sister), Rakesh Maharaj and Ashni Sookhari (Maharaj’s wife) were granted bail of R8 000 each while Kirsty McEwan was granted bail of R10 000.

Ramkisson-Kara said that it is alleged that Pragasen of Yah-Wear Promotions CC (his company) together with his co-accused, deceived the complainant Consulens by inflating invoices by more than R19,7 million.

Consulens is a private company providing specialised services to the Department of Health, specifically, Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital.

All six appeared in court on Friday on several charges of fraud and corruption (giving and receiving a benefit), money laundering, and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

She said their bail conditions include not applying for travel documents and reporting to their nearest police stations once a week.

Ramkisson-Kara said Consulens provides a range of services including procurement, supply and replacement of medical equipment, and medical consumables.

She said between May 2015 to December 2017, Yah-Wear Promotions (Naidoo’s company) was a service provider to Consulens.

George, McEwan and Maharaj were employed by Consulens as a logistics manager, procurement training specialist and logistics officer, respectively. During this time, it is alleged that George, McEwan, and Maharaj engineered the demand for medical equipment to be given to Consulens, and that Naidoo and his company, in collusion with them, deceived Consulens by inflating their invoices by more than R19,7 million.

The case was postponed to November 17.