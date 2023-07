By Witness Reporter

Motorists have been urged to stay clear of the R33, Old Greytown Road, in Pietermaritzburg as it is closed off at the top of Copesville due to ongoing protests in the area.

Protesters have blockaded the R33 up to O&T Trading in the dip near Quarry depot and the Otto’s Bluff intersection with debris.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route which is the R614 and then turn onto Table Mountain Road.