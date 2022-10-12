R68m Lotto jackpots up for grabs on Wednesday night

Witness Reporter

The combined Lotto jackpots up for grabs on Wednesday night is R68 million.

National lottery operator Ithuba said the Lotto jackpot was estimated at R34 million, Lotto Plus 1 at R26 million, and Lotto Plus 2 at R8 million.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said it is always exciting to see their jackpots grow to such substantial amounts.

“We wait in anticipation to see who will be our next multimillionaire,” she said.

The draw will take place at 9 pm.

The last winner of the Lotto jackpot was a street vendor in Cape Town who bagged R86 million in September.

The other winner of Lotto jackpots this year included an unemployed Western Cape woman who won just over R31 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw in June.

According to Ithuba, the woman who lives in Oudtshoorn, she spent R40 on her ticket which she bought at Dahley & Khandaker.

Ithuba said winners who win R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling from professional psychologists, and free financial advice from accredited financial advisers.