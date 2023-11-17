Rabbits at risk of lethal virus

By Zama Myeza

Bunny owners are warned about the rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus (RHDV), which is a lethal virus that affects both domestic and indigenous species of rabbits and hares.

The non-profit organisation, 3 R’s Rescue from Hibberdene is concerned about the virus, which is highly contagious and is currently affecting areas around South Africa — and it’s spreading.

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus (RHDV) is a Lagovirus (Calicivirus family) that affects lagomorphs (rabbits, hares, and pikas).

There are several strains of RHDV. RHDV2 is a new strain and has displaced RHDV in most areas. RHDV viruses are highly contagious with high mortality rates of up to 100%.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said that it recorded the first detection of the disease in South Africa about four months ago and at this stage, it is still unclear how the disease could have entered the country, since the importation of rabbits and hares is not allowed.

The department said investigations are under way to determine whether illegal importation could be the source.

Chief director of Veterinary Services in Pietermaritzburg, Dr Temba Sikhakhane, told The Witness on Thursday that KwaZulu-Natal has nothing to worry about at the moment.

This is a new disease that we are also still familiarising ourselves with. We do not know of any known rabbit or hare breeders in the province. We will know once there has been reports of the disease in the province. Most breeders are found in the Limpopo province as that is where the disease is currently most active.

A brochure released by the College of Veterinary Medicine Animal Health Care Diagnostic Centre states that there is currently no treatment for the rabbit hemorrhagic disease.

RHDV2 is very easily transmitted by direct contact between rabbits or with contaminated environments or objects, such as carcasses or animal products. The virus can also be transmitted by mechanical vectors like insects, scavengers or predators.

The deaths are caused by bleeding in the organs, including the liver, kidney, and spleen.

According to the National Council of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), common clinical signs include fever, lack of appetite, reduced movement, breathing difficulties, nasal discharge, convulsions or paralysis before death, and red or purple gums. Infected wild rabbits are typically found dead, sometimes with blood around the nose.

A safe and effective RHDV2 vaccine is available. Preliminary research suggests that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing infection. This is based on a challenge study performed where 100% of vaccinated rabbits survived when exposed to the virus, while 70% of the unvaccinated rabbits died from the disease.

— Additional reporting by South Coast Herald.