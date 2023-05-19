More rain expected in some parts of KZN on Friday

By Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Service issued a warning for isolated rains that could lead to flooding and bad driving conditions in parts of KZN on Friday.

The weather office said Pietermaritzburg will experience a 60% chance of rain with scattered showers for the majority of the day, with temperatures reaching a high of 15°C, however, the weather is expected to clear up on Saturday and should remain clear for the rest of the weekend.

Light rains are expected in Durban on Friday and will continue throughout the day, with a high of 17°C. Durban will experience disruptive rains, particularly along the South Coast up to Richards Bay, which might lead to localised flooding.

Saturday in Durban will be partly cloudy but will clear by Sunday when the maximum temperature will reach 24°C.

The weather office has issued a warning for King Shaka Airport, Kwadukuza, and Stanger, of isolated flooding of vulnerable formal or informal settlements, low-lying roads, and bridges.

Motorists are warned that driving may become difficult as a result of poor visibility and slick roadways. Localised damage to mud dwellings is also possible.