Recent rains expose poor state of Msunduzi’s drainage infrastructure

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Following the recent heavy rains that highlighted blockages in the city’s drains, Msunduzi Municipality has said they are doing their best with limited resources.

Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize stressed that they do have a planned drainage maintenance programme, but resources are constrained.

We use a manual process for cleaning catchpits, where staff enter manholes and take all the grit out. We ensure that the manhole is clear and water can flow through. Blocked drains means rainwater does not get to the rivers, but instead pools around the catchpit and roads. This damages road surfaces as well as, in certain cases, washing the road away. This also impacts on houses, which can be flooded, adding that they are ensuring that they maintain drains more frequently this summer season.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi Exco directs City manager to take stern action against corrupt staff

He added that some of the infrastructure fails for technical reasons and, at other times, it is blatant disregard for the storm water service.

This is a technical and social issue. So, it’s a combination of these issues that we will address to reduce the impact of significant rainfall. We understand that the storm water system needs to be upgraded and certain streams need to be canalised in order to protect all our residents.

Our plea to residents is for them to refrain from illegally dumping or building their homes along the floodline. READ MORE Updated: Makro re-opens, like a phoenix rising from the ashes

ALSO READ | DA demands concrete plans and time frames to fix Msunduzi Municipality

One resident from Walker Street, Pinky Mkhize, said they suspect the ageing infrastructure contributes to their houses getting flooded whenever there is heavy rain.

We are also faced with a situation where there is sewage flowing in our yards. Whenever there is heavy rain, it becomes a nightmare for us. We appeal to Msunduzi Municipality to at least fix the drain that is located on the corner of Boom Street and Walker Street. We have reported the issue to municipality and they told us that the storm water doesn’t connect with sewage. They then came to fix it but now we are faced with the same issue again. If the drains are fixed, we would have not been faced with the issue of having water flowing into our houses.

Msunduzi ward 27 councillor Daniel Kemp said the recent rain has exacerbated the already failing sewage and drainage system. He added that, at times, entire roads are flooded, with little to no access for residents.

The issue has been addressed, but the time it takes to address it is concerning. It takes weeks for anything to be done and, once it is cleared, a heap of rubbish is left on the side of the road for a few weeks, which then is blown or pushed back into the drainage system, through no fault of residents but by Mother Nature.

He added that, due to the ageing infrastructure, lack of maintenance and the ongoing capacity failure, no end is in sight to stabilise the situation, as officials have stated its being attended to but nothing is being done and meetings in the war room are not having much effect.

“The most affected area in Pietermaritzburg is the West Street strip, due to the dip in the terrain and, after heavy storms, the houses there get flooded.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi gets Cogta roasting

“This is due to the abandoned building on the corner of West Street and Boom Street which has caused the drainage system to fail, as the rainwater has no exit point due to all the dirt and foliage that has accumulated over the years.

“Other areas are the West Street and Victoria intersection, where the entire crossroad is flooded and this is due to poor maintenance of the drainage system. It’s embarrassing and concerning that we can’t even get the basics right.

“Residents are already paying high tariffs for wasted water, a billing system that is not consistent and our residents have to further endure the smell of the sewage and blocked drainage, which is left for days in the heat. Homes and businesses are now being affected, with disinvestment already happening,” said Kemp.