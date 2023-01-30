Rainy weather fails to deter Africa Ubuntu Breakfast Run riders

Akheel Sewsunker

Bikers braved the rainy weather on Sunday to take part in the annual Africa Ubuntu Breakfast Run.

The motorcycle event brought together riders from all backgrounds to promote unity and respect amongst all people. This year, the course was a ride from Pietermaritzburg to Greytown.

The event is hosted by various countries in Africa and has been held for the past six years.

Built on the principle of brotherhood, loyalty, honour and respect, the ride has become synonymous with the racial and cultural diversity within the biker community.

Participants include people from different riding clubs, social clubs and non-organised biking affiliates. The event continues to grow each year.

There is a strict code of conduct so that the event promotes the understanding that bikers are active members of the community and not gangsters. The event aims to shatter negative stereotypes.

The organisers of the event continue to strongly condemn any form of discrimination and stand for equal rights for all people. The organisers also are advocates for love, peace and humanity towards all humans.

The organisers have also encouraged people to celebrate their uniqueness and diversity considering that riders come from different circumstances, backgrounds and many other demographic factors.

Kuben Padayachee, one of the organisers of the event, said that it has been in operation for a while.

This event has been running for seven years now. And we have had our challenges this year with adverse weather conditions but the bikers always show up, no matter the weather. Last year, we had 700 riders.

Raneel Amirchand, who has been riding for over 20 years said that it is an amazing event to be a part of.

You can come here and make friends. These friends end up being your family, people who you can rely on.

Jack Easton, who has been riding for a number of years, said that the freedom that riding brings is unparalleled.

It’s truly amazing to ride in a big group. It is perfect to make memories and it is a truly amazing experience.

The event has also gained support from the motorcycle industry and governmental agencies.