Ramaphosa: Decision to join Brics bloc ‘puts SA on a global map’

By Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday defended the country’s decision to join the Brics bloc.

Addressing the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa said government’s decision to join Brics represents a break from the country’s past where the apartheid government was frowned upon across the world.

This puts South Africa on a global map in relation to the interests of its people. We are able to grow our economy, create more opportunities for new businesses and create jobs.

“It’s also aimed at improving the well-being, the safety and the prosperity of our citizens.”

Heads of state who will be part of the summit include Ramaphosa, Brazil’s President Lula da Silva, China’s President Xi Jinping and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the summit virtually as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant of arrest against him.

SA hosts the Brics summit at a time when the country’s neutral stance on the current Russia/Ukraine conflict is under the spotlight.

SA’s trade with the U.S. (exports and imports) represents about eight percent of SA’s international trade.

On the other hand, trade with Russia represents less than two percent of SA’s international trade.

Ramaphosa added that SA’s international relations policy went beyond issue of trade.