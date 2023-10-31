Ramaphosa declares December 15 a public holiday

By Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared December 15 a public holiday for South Africans to celebrate the Springboks’ historic World Cup victory.

Addressing the nation on Monday, Ramaphosa said he could not have declared the holiday earlier than December 15 as that would have disrupted the matric examinations, which are currently ongoing.

“I know that many of us want to have a public holiday now to celebrate, but we should all agree that we should give our matriculants time to focus on their exams so that we could celebrate with them afterwards,” he said.

Ramaphosa, who used the address to the nation to also highlight the progress being made by government in reviving the economy, ending load shedding and creating jobs, said the fact that the Springboks won the World Cup, and the Proteas and the women’s national football team are doing well in their respective international competitions, should be viewed as a source of hope for all South Africans.

The December 15 public holiday, Ramaphosa said, should be used to celebrate the progress being made by South Africa as a country.

It should be a day of celebration and unity.

The Springboks, who will arrive in the country on Wednesday, will embark on a four-day tour to across South African to celebrate their victory.