Ramaphosa decries crime, GBV

Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed job creation for the youth, fixing the country’s energy supply problems and the fight against crime and corruption at the top of the party’s priority list.

Addressing thousands of ANC members at the party’s 111th anniversary celebrations held in Mangaung in the Free State on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the people of South Africa will judge the party harshly should it fail to address their daily challenges.

“The ANC acknowledges that we are at a moment of fundamental consequence in the life of our nation.

“Across the country, the people are going through tough times. They are increasingly losing hope of ever finding employment or setting up viable business, and those trying to eke out a living in the informal sector face harassment and red tape.

The energy crisis undermines economic growth and investment prospects and persistent load-shedding destroys businesses and compromises the production of food and the provision of social services such as water, sanitation, community safety, education and health.

"Increasing lawlessness, criminality and violence creates a situation in which women and children live in fear not only in the streets of their towns and villages, but also in their homes," he said.

“Increasing lawlessness, criminality and violence creates a situation in which women and children live in fear not only in the streets of their towns and villages, but also in their homes,” he said.

Ramaphosa, who was re-elected ANC president for a second term at the recent party national elective conference, said the organisation acknowledged that its survival depended on how it responded to the crises currently being faced by the country’s citizens.

“Accordingly, the 55th National Conference of the ANC has emphatically and firmly resolved that urgent and decisive action must be taken to place our country back on a positive development path that puts the interests of the people first.

Conference acknowledged that in order to respond adequately and boldly to these objective difficulties facing the people, we must deal decisively and fearlessly with our own subjective weaknesses

For the ANC-led government to be able to push through programmes designed to fix the economy, create jobs and end load shedding, Ramaphosa said, the party needed to address its internal challenges — including corruption and divisions.

“The journey of renewal has to begin in earnest and become unstoppable and irreversible so that we pay attention to and direct all our energies to the resolution of the pressing problems facing the people of South Africa.”

During the build-up to the ANC national elective conference, there were fears that party factions opposed to Ramaphosa would block attempts to renew the party — some of whose leaders were implicated in wrongdoing by the Zondo Commission, which investigated state capture and corruption.

However, Ramaphosa told the large crowd gathered at Mangaung’s Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium that the ANC resolved to forge ahead with its anti-corruption programmes.

“The ANC calls for speedy implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on State Capture.

“Those implicated by the commission in acts of corruption and fraud must be investigated and, where appropriate, prosecuted. This is in addition to the ANC’s own commitment to implement those recommendations of the commission that are relevant to the organisation.”

Apart from the myriad of challenges currently being faced by citizens, Ramaphosa — who at the party’s 111th birthday celebrations honoured two young boys who recently fell victim to acts of racism in the Free State — said racism was once more becoming a problem in the country.

Racism is rearing its ugly head in our national life and threatening the foundations of our constitutional democracy, fuelling anger and frustration that can result in retaliatory violence

The boys were attacked in a race row at a pool at Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein. “It was such a shameful act to see old white men trying to throttle these young people. “If you want to practise racist tendencies, SA is not the country to practise such tendencies,” he said.

The ANC, which was established in 1912 in Bloemfontein, celebrates its birthday annually on January 8.