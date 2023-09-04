Ramaphosa denies arms were loaded onto Russian cargo ship

By Clive Ndou

Claims that the Russian cargo ship, Lady R, which docked at Simon’s Town Naval Base in December loaded arms from South Africa are not true.

This is according to an independent panel established by the South African government to probe the claims — which were made by U.S. ambassador to SA, Reuben Brigety.

Presenting part of the panel’s report during his address to the nation on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the panel found that no weapons were loaded on Lady R.

… no permits were issued and no arms were exported.

Despite the fact that a number of individuals had earlier indicated that they were in possession of evidence that arms were loaded, Ramaphosa said, they could not come forward to produce such evidence when requested to do so by the panel.

The cargo which the ship brought to Simon’s Town, Ramaphosa said, was an old arms order that South Africa had placed with Russia before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The details of the arms which Lady R offloaded in SA, Ramaphosa said, “cannot be divulged, as doing so would compromise important military operations”.

Ramaphosa was compelled to order a probe into Brigety’s claims after the allegations that SA was supplying Russia with arms amid the Kremlin’s conflict with Ukraine had caused a diplomatic fallout.

There have been calls within the U.S. that the global superpower should drop SA from a list of countries currently benefiting from the U.S.’s African Growth Opportunity Act (Agoa) trade facility.

The claims by Brigety had also called into question SA’s non-aligned stance on the current war between Russian and Ukraine.

While the full panel report will not be released , Ramaphosa said an executive summary report will be made available on Monday.

Ramaphosa tabled part of the panel’s report two weeks after SA’s hosting of the Brics summit.

The summit, Ramaphosa said, was crucial as it reaffirmed SA’s commitment to strengthening relations with other countries ti amongst other things, create a more equal world.

The success of the summit is a credit to our country and it’s people.

The agreements reached at the summit, Ramaphosa said, will help “grow our economy”.