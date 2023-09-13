Ramaphosa hails Buthelezi as an ‘outstanding leader’ ahead of Saturday’s funeral

By Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who hailed IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as an “outstanding leader” has directed that flags should be flown at half mast during Buthelezi’s funeral on Saturday.

This is in line with the Special Official Funerals Category 1 which Ramaphosa granted Buthelezi, who died last Saturday at the age of 95.

The IFP founder will receive a military send-off during his funeral scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium in Ulundi.

“The prince’s funeral will entail elements of military honours,” the Presidency said.

Despite Buthelezi’s role in the liberation struggle being contested by some, tributes by ordinary citizens, political, religious and traditional leaders since his death, confirms that the IFP founder had a significant following.

DA

DA leader, John Steenhuisen, who on Tuesday led a party delegation to Buthelezi’s home in Ulundi where the DA leadership paid homage to the IFP founder, said Buthelezi had lived a “very long and very full life”.

While Steenhuisen said he respected the views of Buthelezi’s critics, he urged those analysing the IFP founder’s political journey to do a thorough job.

You have to look at a person’s full journey, not just a segment of his life. As the DA, our view is that Prince Buthelezi has left behind an incredible legacy.

The DA, Steenhuisen said, was working on strengthening the party’s relationship with the IFP.

“The IFP will be a big player in the political re-alignment. We have a good working relationship with the IFP. We share common values and principles and both of us have zero- tolerance for corruption,” he said.

EFF

EFF deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, who led party members who visited Buthelezi’s home yesterday, urged South Africans to draw lessons from Buthelezi’s life.

In life you have to be consistent. If you look at Prince Buthelezi’s life, he has always been consistent — he stood by his beliefs. He has always been relevant in South Africa’s politics.

Earlier, Buthelezi’s family had announced that his funeral would take place on Friday.

However, in light of the fact that Ramaphosa has granted the IFP founder the Special Official Funerals Category 1, it was resolved that the funeral should be moved to Saturday to give the government enough time to prepare for the funeral.

“Following this declaration, having considered all the logistics involved, a decision has been taken to hold the funeral on Saturday, September 16,” the Buthelezi family spokesperson, Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, said.

Family humbles by support

The family, Dr Buthelezi said, was humbled by the support it has received from government, political parties, religious and traditional groups and the public at large.

“On behalf of the Buthelezi family, we wish to thank the nation for the outpouring of love, support and kindness following the passing of our beloved uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, Inkosi of the Buthelezi Clan and the founder and president emeritus of the IFP,” he said.

Buthelezi’s funeral will be preceded by a memorial service scheduled to take place today at the same venue where the funeral will be held on Saturday.

IFP national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said all preparations for the memorial service have been concluded.

“It’s all systems go. We are inviting all South Africans to join us,” he said.