Ramaphosa kick starts uMgungundlovu’s water projects

By Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose government is under pressure to deal with the country’s water and electricity challenges, was on Friday in Pietermaritzburg to inspect water projects.

Ramaphosa, who was accompanied by Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, and other cabinet ministers, kicked off his Pietermaritzburg tour by visiting the City’s wastewater plant in Sobantu township.

The wastewater facility, which is currently undergoing upgrades to the tune of R1 billion, will soon be able to process wastewater into drinkable water.

The president’s visit to Pietermaritzburg under the Mgungundlovu District Municipality happens amid worsening water supply problems in the area.

In Mpophomeni, which falls under the uMngeni Municipality, Ramaphosa conducted a sod-turning ceremony for a project which forms part of the Vulindlela bulk-water project meant to increase water supply within the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

As things stand, some households within the district are yet to be connected to the water grid.

On Friday afternoon Ramaphosa is scheduled to address residents of Taylor’s Halt in the Msunduzi Municipality about the ongoing water problems in the area.