Ramaphosa lays wreaths for struggle heroes in PMB

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday laid a wreath at the graves of Pietermaritzburg struggle heroes at an event held in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg.

Ramaphosa, who was accompanied by ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership, laid the wreaths at the graves of liberation struggle heroes Moses Mabhida and Johnny Makhathini, both of whom were buried at the Imbali Heroes Acre.

Makhathini is former ANC head of international affairs while Mabhida is a former SA Communist Party (SACP) leader.

President visits Dambuza

After laying the wreaths, Ramaphosa, who on Saturday officially launched the ANC’s 2024 general elections campaign, went to the nearby township of Dambuza where he addressed scores of party supporters.