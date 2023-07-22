Ramaphosa says Pietermaritzburg wastewater scheme among best in the world

By Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in the uMgundundlovu District Municipality on Friday to inspect the area’s water facilities, has pledged more funds for the development of Pietermaritzburg’s Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTWs).

With the national government having already pumped R1 billion into the facility’s upgrades, Ramaphosa said more funds were being sourced for the further development of the wastewater treatment plant.

The R1 billion which the national government spent on that facility is indeed money well spent. The upgrades which have been undertaken at the wastewater treatment plant have put it on par with some of the best wastewater facilities in the world.

Located near Pietermaritzburg’s Sobantu township, the Darvill WWTW services about 700 000 of the city’s residents.

While the waste water processed at the facility is currently being used mainly for gardening, Ramaphosa — who was accompanied by Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu during the tour, said the plant would in future be able to produce drinkable water.

All that is required from us as government is to source the necessary funds required for the technological developments that need to happen. Given the current shortage of water, the people in this district will benefit immensely should that plant be able to produce drinkable water.

“I would like to assure the residents of this district that despite the current tough economic environment, government is doing everything in its power to source the funds,” he said.

Ramaphosa, who also officiated at a sod-turning ceremony for a reservoir dam which will soon be constructed in Mpophomeni in the uMngeni Municipality, said government’s plans to roll out infrastructure projects in the Mgungundlovu District and other parts of the country, were now on track.

Addressing the district’s residents at the Taylor’s Halt sport grounds in the Msunduzi Local Municipality, Ramaphosa assured the residents that the infrastructure projects which the government would be rolling out will create “much-needed jobs”.

As you would know, government’s infrastructure development programmes were derailed by Covid 19. But now that Covid -19 is behind us, we are getting all the infrastructure projects back on track.

Ntombenhle Cele, who was one of the district residents who attended Ramaphosa’s meeting, urged the president to ensure that all the spheres of government prioritised job creation.

“Please create employment opportunities. We appeal to you to ensure that all those in government do the right thing by not blocking job creation programmes,” she said.

Ramaphosa said most of the unemployed people would have been employed by now had it not been for Covid 19.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic two million people lost their jobs, but last year, we managed to create 1,4 million jobs. The infrastructure projects currently taking off will not only make life easier for our people, they will also create job opportunities,” he said.

The Vulindlela area includes residential areas such as Elandskop, Taylor’s Halt and Henley.

While residents in other parts of the district are currently battling water outages, most of the residents in the Vulindlela area are not connected to the water grid, with some relying on nearby streams and water tanks for water supply.

Mchunu urged municipal councillors to complement the national government’s efforts to bring development to underdeveloped areas across the country.

They have to work very hard. If they are dragging their feet, they will now have to start working and ensure that water is reticulated.

Overseen by the uMngeni-uThukela Water Board, the Vulindlela bulk water supply development scheme will on completion improve water supply in the Vulindlela area.

* Additional reporting by Ntombizethu Ngcobo.