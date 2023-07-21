Ramaphosa to inspect Pietermaritzburg’s water scheme upgrades

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday morning inspect the upgrades at the Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTWs) located in Sobantu, Pietermaritzburg.

The upgrades, which will improve the management of wastewater, will cost R1 billion.

The Darvill Water Waste Treatment Site is among the first in the country to recycle wastewater into potable water.

Equipped to generate its own electricity, the facility will contribute to energy conservation.

The facility has already been upgraded to expand its treatment capacity from 65Ml/d to 100Ml/d.

Implemented by Umgeni-uThukela Water Board, the facility will assist in unlocking housing, business and industrial development in uMsunduzi.

According to the board, additional treatment capacity will also reduce the risk of wastewater pollution of the Msunduzi River.

“Additional wastewater treatment capacity at the plant means that Msunduzi Municipality can now forge ahead and accelerate its housing development projects, it will also be able to market the upgraded plant as an incentive for industrial expansion and for the new industries to consider establishing base in the adjacent Willowton industrial zone,” said the board.

Commissioned in 1958, the Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works has a 27Ml/day capacity.

The plant treats domestic and industrial sewage from areas within Msunduzi Municipality’s jurisdiction.

“Feasibility studies commissioned by Umgeni Water illustrated that an upgrade of the plant was required in order for further housing, business and industrial development to take place in Pietermaritzburg, thereby creating more employment opportunities and alleviating high levels of poverty in the city and its surroundings.

“New developments will require water-borne sewage. After protracted construction delays, in part caused by the main contractor being placed under business rescue and the subsequent outbreak of the Covid – 19 pandemic, the upgrade of the project has now been completed,” the Water and Sanitation Department said.

Job opportunities

Several jobs were created during the construction of the facility.

“Approximately 338 jobs were created. About R11 million was spent on wages and salaries, some of which made their way back into the economy of Pietermaritzburg and parts of the KwaZulu Natal Midlands. The upgrade is an innovative and ground-breaking project that has encompassed a pilot wastewater recycling plant.

“It is demonstration in nature and able to treat 2Ml/d wastewater to drinking water standards. The water is being used mainly for cleaning and sanitation purposes at the wastewater treatment site. Innovation will be taken a step further when plans are implemented for the cogeneration of electricity at the same plant, using waste being treated there. This has the potential for the plant to become self-sufficient for its electricity needs,” the department said